U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Stephen McNeil, commanding officer, Headquarters Battalion, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, alongside Sgt. Maj. Jose Romero, offgoing sergeant major, Headquarters Battalion, sing The Marines’ Hymn during the Headquarters Battalion relief and appointment ceremony, MCBH, March 31, 2022. Romero was relieved as the Headquarters Battalion Sergeant Major by Sgt. Maj. Matthew Kidder. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Isaiah Hill)

