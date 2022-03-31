U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Matthew Kidder, oncoming sergeant major, Headquarters Battalion, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, speaks during the Headquarters Battalion relief and appointment ceremony, MCBH, March 31, 2022. Kidder relieved Sgt. Maj. Jose Romero as the Headquarters Battalion Sergeant Major. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Isaiah Hill)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2022 19:52
|Photo ID:
|7121655
|VIRIN:
|220331-M-FF468-1117
|Resolution:
|6516x4344
|Size:
|3.19 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Headquarters Battalion Relief and Appointment [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Isaiah Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
