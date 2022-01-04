Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    90th Fighter Squadron launches F-22s for ACE-Focused PF 22-4 [Image 5 of 6]

    90th Fighter Squadron launches F-22s for ACE-Focused PF 22-4

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Britten 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Isaac Defillipo, a 90th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, utilizes a Portable Maintenance Aide during Polar Force 22-4 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, April 1, 2022. Polar Force 22-4 is a local training exercise primarily focused on Agile Combat Employment and builds on other regularly scheduled exercises such as Northern Edge, Pacific Iron, and Red Flag to support the mission of the U.S. Pacific Air Forces. During this iteration, maintenance personnel and aircrew are operating at multiple locations, both on and off the installation, to further test the ACE concept and practice working in notionally contested areas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Britten)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 90th Fighter Squadron launches F-22s for ACE-Focused PF 22-4 [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Andrew Britten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

