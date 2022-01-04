90th Fighter Squadron launches F-22s for ACE-Focused PF 22-4

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Isaac Defillipo, a 90th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, utilizes a Portable Maintenance Aide during Polar Force 22-4 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, April 1, 2022. Polar Force 22-4 is a local training exercise primarily focused on Agile Combat Employment and builds on other regularly scheduled exercises such as Northern Edge, Pacific Iron, and Red Flag to support the mission of the U.S. Pacific Air Forces. During this iteration, maintenance personnel and aircrew are operating at multiple locations, both on and off the installation, to further test the ACE concept and practice working in notionally contested areas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Britten)

