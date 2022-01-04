Two U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors sit on the flight line during Polar Force 22-4 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, April 1, 2022. The F-22 performs both air-to-air and air-to-ground missions, making it a vital tool to the 21st Century Air Force. The F-22's characteristics provide synergistic effects, increasing lethality against all advanced air threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Britten)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2022 19:44
|Photo ID:
|7121650
|VIRIN:
|220401-F-KB004-1138
|Resolution:
|5096x2866
|Size:
|1.3 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 90th Fighter Squadron launches F-22s for ACE-Focused PF 22-4 [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Andrew Britten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT