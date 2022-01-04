Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    90th Fighter Squadron launches F-22s for ACE-Focused PF 22-4 [Image 3 of 6]

    90th Fighter Squadron launches F-22s for ACE-Focused PF 22-4

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Britten 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Isaac Defillipo, a 90th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, retrieves tools from a Pelican case during Polar Force 22-4 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, April 1, 2022. This is the first Polar Force led by the 3rd Wing, with the 673d Air Base Wing as a supporting participant. PF 22-4 provides effective, flexible and capabilities-centered forces, ready for deployment worldwide, and enables real-world proficiency in response to variety crises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Britten)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
    Date Posted: 04.01.2022 19:44
    Photo ID: 7121647
    VIRIN: 220401-F-KB004-1084
    Resolution: 4277x2846
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 90th Fighter Squadron launches F-22s for ACE-Focused PF 22-4 [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Andrew Britten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    90th Fighter Squadron launches F-22s for ACE-Focused PF 22-4
    90th Fighter Squadron launches F-22s for ACE-Focused PF 22-4
    90th Fighter Squadron launches F-22s for ACE-Focused PF 22-4
    90th Fighter Squadron launches F-22s for ACE-Focused PF 22-4
    90th Fighter Squadron launches F-22s for ACE-Focused PF 22-4
    90th Fighter Squadron launches F-22s for ACE-Focused PF 22-4

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    F-22A Raptor

    TAGS

    F22
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    ReadyAF
    PolarForce
    Raptor25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT