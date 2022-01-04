A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor taxis on the flight line during Polar Force 22-4 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, April 1, 2022. The F-22 performs both air-to-air and air-to-ground missions, making it a vital tool to the 21st Century Air Force. The F-22's characteristics provide synergistic effects, increasing lethality against all advanced air threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Britten)

Date Taken: 04.01.2022 Date Posted: 04.01.2022 Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 90th Fighter Squadron launches F-22s for ACE-Focused PF 22-4, by A1C Andrew Britten