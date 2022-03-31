Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    220331-N-CM110-1061 [Image 4 of 5]

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    03.31.2022

    Photo by Seaman Maci Sternod 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    220331-N-CM110-1061 PACIFIC OCEAN (Mar. 31, 2022) – An F-35B Lightning II aircraft attached to Marine Operational Test and Evaluation Squadron (VMX) 1 taxies across the flight deck aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Mar. 31. VMX-1 is embarked aboard Tripoli as part of the U.S. Marine Corps’ Lightning carrier concept demonstration. The Lightning carrier concept demonstration shows Tripoli and other amphibious assault ships are capable of operating as dedicated fixed-wing carrier platforms, capable of bringing fifth generation Short Takeoff/Vertical Landing aircraft wherever they are required. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maci Sternod)

