220331-N-CM110-1004 PACIFIC OCEAN (Mar. 31, 2022) – Fireman Alexander Woodget, from Detroit, “quick charges” the air tank of a self-contained breathing apparatus worn by Machinery Repairman 2nd Class Nancy Reed, from Reno, Nev., in the hangar bay aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Mar. 31. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maci Sternod)

