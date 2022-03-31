220331-N-CM110-1041 PACIFIC OCEAN (Mar. 31, 2022) – An F-35B Lightning II aircraft attached to Marine Operational Test and Evaluation Squadron (VMX) 1 lands aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Mar. 31. VMX-1 is embarked aboard Tripoli as part of the U.S. Marine Corps’ Lightning carrier concept demonstration. The Lightning carrier concept demonstration shows Tripoli and other amphibious assault ships are capable of operating as dedicated fixed-wing carrier platforms, capable of bringing fifth generation Short Takeoff/Vertical Landing aircraft wherever they are required. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maci Sternod)

