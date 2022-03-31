Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    220331-N-CM110-1025 [Image 3 of 5]

    220331-N-CM110-1025

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    03.31.2022

    Photo by Seaman Maci Sternod 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    220331-N-CM110-1025 PACIFIC OCEAN (Mar. 31, 2022) – Marines assigned to Marine Aircraft Group 13 (MAG13), based out of Yuma, Ariz., look for books to check out from the library aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Mar. 31. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maci Sternod)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2022
    Date Posted: 04.01.2022 16:50
    Photo ID: 7121379
    VIRIN: 220331-N-CM110-1025
    Resolution: 3914x2609
    Size: 975.81 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 220331-N-CM110-1025 [Image 5 of 5], by SN Maci Sternod, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    220331-N-CM110-1041
    220331-N-CM110-1004
    220331-N-CM110-1025
    220331-N-CM110-1061
    220331-N-CM110-1058

    TAGS

    Navy
    MAG 13
    F-35B Lightning II
    USS Tripoli
    LHA 7

