340th FTG welcomes new commander

Maj. Gen. Bret C. Larson, 22nd Air Force commander, presents the 340th Flying Training Group command guidon to Col. Kyle Goldstein, 340th FTG commander, during the group’s change of command ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas on March 31, 2022. Goldstein is now responsible for the overall success of the Air Force Reserve Command’s Reserve Instructor Program, which trains and provides experienced instructor pilots, jump masters, and Basic Military Training instructors to Air Education and Training Command’s instructor force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jet Fabara)

