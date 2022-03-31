Maj. Gen. Bret C. Larson, 22nd Air Force commander, presents the U.S. Department of Defense’s Legion of Merit to Col. Michael Vanzo, 340th Flying Training Group outgoing commander, during an official change of command ceremony conducted at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, on Mar. 31, 2022. The award presentation recognized Col. Vanzo’s exceptional meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding services and achievements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jet Fabara)
340th FTG welcomes new commander
