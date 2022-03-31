Maj. Gen. Bret C. Larson, 22nd Air Force commander, presents the U.S. Department of Defense’s Legion of Merit to Col. Michael Vanzo, 340th Flying Training Group outgoing commander, during an official change of command ceremony conducted at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, on Mar. 31, 2022. The award presentation recognized Col. Vanzo’s exceptional meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding services and achievements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jet Fabara)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.31.2022 Date Posted: 04.01.2022 16:40 Photo ID: 7121348 VIRIN: 220331-F-EU155-2576 Resolution: 2100x1500 Size: 931.69 KB Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 340th FTG welcomes new commander [Image 3 of 3], by Jet Fabara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.