    340th FTG welcomes new commander [Image 2 of 3]

    340th FTG welcomes new commander

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2022

    Photo by Jet Fabara 

    340th Flying Training Group

    Maj. Gen. Bret C. Larson, 22nd Air Force commander, presents the U.S. Department of Defense’s Legion of Merit to Col. Michael Vanzo, 340th Flying Training Group outgoing commander, during an official change of command ceremony conducted at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, on Mar. 31, 2022. The award presentation recognized Col. Vanzo’s exceptional meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding services and achievements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jet Fabara)

    Date Taken: 03.31.2022
    Date Posted: 04.01.2022 16:40
    Photo ID: 7121348
    VIRIN: 220331-F-EU155-2576
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 931.69 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 340th FTG welcomes new commander [Image 3 of 3], by Jet Fabara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFRC
    Citizen Airmen
    22 AF
    340 FTG
    Reserve Ready

