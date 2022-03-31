Col. Kyle Goldstein addresses guests, attendees, and personnel after assuming command of the 340th Flying Training Group at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, on March 31, 2022. Prior to this assignment, Goldstein was the deputy A3/A5 director, 22nd Air Force, Air Force Reserve Command, Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Ga. He is a command pilot with over 3,000 flying hours in the F-15C, T-38A/C, B-737, T-37 with over 60 of those in combat missions during Operation Iraqi Freedom. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jet Fabara)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2022 16:40
|Photo ID:
|7121346
|VIRIN:
|220331-F-EU155-2603
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|1.23 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 340th FTG welcomes new commander [Image 3 of 3], by Jet Fabara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
340th FTG welcomes new commander
