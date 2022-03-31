Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    340th FTG welcomes new commander

    340th FTG welcomes new commander

    Photo By Jet Fabara | Maj. Gen. Bret C. Larson, 22nd Air Force commander, presents the 340th Flying Training...... read more read more

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2022

    Story by Jet Fabara 

    340th Flying Training Group

    Col. Kyle Goldstein assumed command of the 340th Flying Training Group from Col. Michael Vanzo during a change of command ceremony Mar. 31, 2022, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, officiated by Maj. Gen. Bret C. Larson, 22nd Air Force commander.

    Prior to relinquishing command, General Larson presented the U.S. Department of Defense’s Legion of Merit to Col. Vanzo as he retires from the U.S. Air Force after 34 years of service.

    After the assumption, Goldstein addressed those in attendance highlighting the work and impact the 340th has in the Air Force.

    “What we do here at the 340th matters. It matters to the Air Force [in terms of] readiness…giving them the best pilots, best enlisted members, best civilians, and best enlisted aviators [which] directly contributes to [our] national security,” said Goldstein. “I’m ready to get to work for the men and women of the 340th.”

    Prior to this assignment, Goldstein was the deputy A3/A5 director, 22nd Air Force, Air Force Reserve Command, Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Ga. He is a command pilot with over 3,000 flying hours in the F-15C, T-38A/C, B-737, T-37 with over 60 of those in combat missions during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

    As the Air Force’s largest flying group, the 340th FTG supports Air Education and Training Command's Specialized Undergraduate Pilot Training, Joint Primary Pilot Training, Pilot Instructor Training, Introduction to Fighter Fundamentals, Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training, Basic Military Training and the United States Air Force Academy's Airmanship Programs; with squadrons located at seven different installations across the country.

