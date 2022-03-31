4th Fleet Conducts Maritime Staff Talks with Chile

220331-N-DB801-0055

St. Augustine, Fla. - (March 31, 2022) – Rear Adm. Jim Aiken, Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/ U.S. 4th Fleet, shakes hands with Rear Adm. Raul Zamorano, Deputy Chief of the Navy General Staff (EMGA) of the Chilean Navy (Amada de Chile), during the closing ceremony of the 26th annual Maritime Staff Talks (MST), March 31, 2022. MSTs support the U.S. maritime strategy by building and strengthening working relationships with U.S. and partner nations.. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Steven Khor/Released)

