    4th Fleet Conducts Maritime Staff Talks with Chile

    4th Fleet Conducts Maritime Staff Talks with Chile

    UNITED STATES

    03.29.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Steven Khor 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    220329-N-DB801-0004
    St. Augustine, Fla. - (March 29, 2022) -- Rear Adm. Jim Aiken, Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/ U.S. 4th Fleet, right, meets Rear Adm. Raul Zamorano, Deputy Chief of the Navy General Staff (EMGA) of the Chilean Navy (Amada de Chile) at the 26th annual Maritime Staff Talks (MST), March 29, 2022.. MSTs support the U.S. maritime strategy by building and strengthening working relationships with U.S. and partner nations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Steven Khor/Released)  

    Date Taken: 03.29.2022
    Date Posted: 04.01.2022 15:18
    by PO1 Steven Khor

    Interoperability
    Chilean Navy
    Partner Nations
    USNAVSO
    US Fourth Fleet
    Maritime Staff Talks

