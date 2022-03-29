4th Fleet Conducts Maritime Staff Talks with Chile

220329-N-DB801-0022

St. Augustine, Fla. - (March 29, 2022) -- Rear Adm. Jim Aiken, Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/ U.S. 4th Fleet, third from left, speaks at the 26th annual Maritime Staff Talks (MST), in which the U.S. hosted delegates from the Chilean Navy(Armada de Chile) March 29, 2022. MSTs support the U.S. maritime strategy by building and strengthening working relationships with U.S. and partner nations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Steven Khor/Released)

