4th Fleet Conducts Maritime Staff Talks with Chile

St. Augustine, Fla. - (March 31, 2022) –, U.S. Navy personnel pose for a photo alongside Sailors from the Chilean Navy (Armada de Chile) during the closing ceremony at the 26th annual Maritime Staff Talks (MST), March 31, 2022. MSTs support the U.S. maritime strategy by building and strengthening working relationships with U.S. and partner nations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Steven Khor/Released)

