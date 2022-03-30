100th ARW refuels E-8C Joint STARS aircraft over Poland

A U.S. Air Force E-8C Joint STARS aircraft descends after receiving fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, over Poland, March 30, 2022. The 100th ARW is the only permanent U.S. air refueling wing in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Barron)

