    100th ARW refuels E-8C Joint STARS aircraft over Poland [Image 4 of 4]

    100th ARW refuels E-8C Joint STARS aircraft over Poland

    RAF MILDENHALL, DAL, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.30.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Joseph Barron 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force E-8C Joint STARS aircraft descends after receiving fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, over Poland, March 30, 2022. The 100th ARW is the only permanent U.S. air refueling wing in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Barron)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2022
    Date Posted: 04.01.2022 06:11
    Photo ID: 7120170
    VIRIN: 220330-F-PZ401-1386
    Resolution: 7961x5308
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, DAL, GB
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 100th ARW refuels E-8C Joint STARS aircraft over Poland [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Joseph Barron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    KC-135
    RAF Mildenhall
    100th ARW

