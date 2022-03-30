100th ARW refuels E-8C Joint STARS aircraft over Poland

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, delivers fuel to an E-8C Joint STARS aircraft over Poland, March 30, 2022. The 100th ARW supports the U.S. Air Force's global reach mission by extending the range of aircraft in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Barron)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.30.2022 Date Posted: 04.01.2022 06:11 Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB