100th ARW refuels E-8C Joint STARS aircraft over Poland

A U.S. Air Force E-8C Joint STARS aircraft approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, to receive fuel over Poland, March 30, 2022. The 100th ARW is the only permanent U.S. air refueling wing in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Barron)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.30.2022 Date Posted: 04.01.2022 Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB