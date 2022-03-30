Two U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing conduct a pre-flight walk-around of a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, March 30, 2022. The purpose of the walk-around is to ensure the aircraft is safe for flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Barron)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2022 06:11
|Photo ID:
|7120167
|VIRIN:
|220330-F-PZ401-1064
|Resolution:
|6823x4549
|Size:
|1.19 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 100th ARW refuels E-8C Joint STARS aircraft over Poland [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Joseph Barron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT