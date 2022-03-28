220328-N-XP344-1049 APRA HARBOR (March 28, 2022) -- Capt. Bret Grabbe, from Kansas City, Kansas, salutes the sideboys following a change of command ceremony for Commander, Submarine Squadron 15, held aboard the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Springfield (SSN 761). Grabbe was relieved by Capt. Carl Trask, from Glendora, California, at the ceremony held on the submarine piers on Naval Base Guam. (U.S. Navy photo by MC1 Victoria Kinney)
Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 Conducts Change of Command
