Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 Conducts Change of Command

Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 (CSS 15) conducted a change of command ceremony aboard the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Springfield (SSN 761), March 28.



Capt. Bret Grabbe, from Kansas City, Kansas, was relieved by Capt. Carl Trask, from Glendora, California, as commander, Submarine Squadron 15, during the ceremony, which was held at Naval Base Guam.



“To the squadron and the schoolhouse staff, you all do more than your individual job description states,” said Grabbe. “You all do more than you likely signed up to do, and you do it all without being asked or directed. This is really important because you enable a continuous presence at the adversary's doorstep, and you enable rapid response when needed.”



Under Grabbe’s leadership, CSS 15 deployed four combat ready submarines on six deployments conducting missions of vital importance to National Security. Grabbe and his team coordinated efforts for five unit home port changes, liaising with the ships’ ombudsmen and coordinating with the respective submarine squadrons and submarine readiness squadrons while the ships were deployed. CSS 15 also led the operational, logistical, and medical COVID-19 support efforts to deployed submarine commands.



Grabbe is going to Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, to serve as the Chief of Staff.



Rear Adm. Jeff Jablon, commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, was the guest speaker at the ceremony.



“Under Bret Grabbe’s leadership, Submarine Squadron 15 has epitomized the efforts required to ensure combat readiness of our submarines,” said Jablon. “Bret is not just a great leader, he is also an innovator and a coach who has mentored his submarine crews and his shore staff to improve war fighting readiness, maintenance performance, and support to our Sailors and their families.”



Trask comes to CSS 15 from Commander, Submarine Group 7, in Yokosuka, Japan, where he was the Commander, Task Force 74, Maritime Operations Center Director.



“Our nation’s best hope for peace is a force that can deter war and spare the world its horrors,” said Trask. “Through preparation, we will do our part to secure that peace. The submarines and Sailors of Squadron 15 will be ready.”



The Pacific Submarine Force provides anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface ship warfare, precision land strike, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and early warning and special warfare capabilities to U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and strategic deterrence capabilities to U.S. Strategic Command.



Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 is responsible for providing training, material and personnel readiness support to multiple Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines and is located at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam. Also based out of Naval Base Guam are submarine tenders USS Frank Cable (AS 40) and USS Emory S. Land (AS 39). The submarines and tenders are

maintained as part of the U.S. Navy’s forward-deployed submarine force and are readily capable of meeting global operational requirements.

