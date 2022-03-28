Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 Conducts Change of Command

220328-N-XP344-1022 APRA HARBOR (March 28, 2022) -- Rear Adm. Jeff Jablon, commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, gives Capt. Bret Grabbe the Legion of Merit as his end of tour award during a change of command ceremony for Commander, Submarine Squadron 15, held aboard the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Springfield (SSN 761). Grabbe, from Kansas City, Kansas was relieved by Capt. Carl Trask, from Glendora, California, at the ceremony held on the submarine piers on Naval Base Guam. (U.S. Navy photo by MC1 Victoria Kinney)

