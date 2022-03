Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 Conducts Change of Command

220328-N-XP344-1047 APRA HARBOR (March 28, 2022) -- Rear Adm. Jeff Jablon, commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, salutes the sideboys following a change of command ceremony for Commander, Submarine Squadron 15, held on the brow of the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Springfield (SSN 761). Capt. Bret Grabbe, from Kansas City, Kansas relieved by Capt. Carl Trask, from Glendora, California, at the ceremony held on the submarine piers on Naval Base Guam. (U.S. Navy photo by MC1 Victoria Kinney)

