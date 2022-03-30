University of Utah Hospital Clap Out

SALT LAKE CITY, UT – Hospital staff and members of the community say goodbye to the U.S. Navy medical team at the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City, March 30, 2022. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, provided flexible Department of Defense support to the whole-of-government COVID-19 response. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Geoffrey Carmichael)

