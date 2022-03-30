Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    University of Utah Hospital Clap Out [Image 2 of 4]

    University of Utah Hospital Clap Out

    SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2022

    Photo by Maj. Geoffrey Carmichael 

    U.S. Army North

    SALT LAKE CITY, UT – Dr. Kencee Graves, Associate Chief Medical Officer, Inpatient Health at University of Utah Health, center right, speaks at a press conference to recognize the contributions of the U.S. Navy medical personnel that supported the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City, March 30, 2022. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, provided flexible Department of Defense support to the whole-of-government COVID-19 response. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Geoffrey Carmichael)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, University of Utah Hospital Clap Out [Image 4 of 4], by MAJ Geoffrey Carmichael, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

