University of Utah Hospital Clap Out

SALT LAKE CITY, UT – Dr. Kencee Graves, Associate Chief Medical Officer, Inpatient Health at University of Utah Health, center right, speaks at a press conference to recognize the contributions of the U.S. Navy medical personnel that supported the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City, March 30, 2022. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, provided flexible Department of Defense support to the whole-of-government COVID-19 response. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Geoffrey Carmichael)

