University of Utah Hospital Clap Out

SALT LAKE CITY, UT – U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Sebastien Fontanges, a respiratory therapist, podium left, and Cmdr. Theodor Zainal, the military medical team officer in charge, podium right, speak at a press conference to recognize the contributions of the U.S. Navy medical personnel that supported the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City, March 30, 2022. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, provided flexible Department of Defense support to the whole-of-government COVID-19 response. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Geoffrey Carmichael)

