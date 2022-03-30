University of Utah Hospital Clap Out

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2022

    Photo by Maj. Geoffrey Carmichael 

    U.S. Army North

    SALT LAKE CITY, UT – Hospital staff say goodbye to the U.S. Navy medical team at the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City, March 30, 2022. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, provided flexible Department of Defense support to the whole-of-government COVID-19 response. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Geoffrey Carmichael)

