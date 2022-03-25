Moody recognizes maintenance professionals

A shark balloon representing the 75th Fighter Squadron Tiger Sharks floats above attendees at the Maintenance Professional of the Year awards banquet at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 25, 2022. During MPOY, Airmen from all of Team Moody’s maintenance squadrons compete to earn awards in various categories. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Johns)

Date Taken: 03.25.2022
Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US