Moody recognizes maintenance professionals

Members of Team Moody gathered to recognize Airmen for their achievements at the Maintenance Professional of the Year awards banquet at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 25.
MPOY is an annual event that highlights maintenance Airmen’s accomplishments and the impact their daily duties have on the mission.
“The importance of the MPOY is to recognize the nonstop hard work of the maintenance members that keep the aircraft in the air no matter what,'' said Master Sgt. Brandon Fitzpatrick, 23rd Maintenance Squadron production superintendent. “It is a small token of appreciation for the amount of labor that is required to ensure the mission always continues.”
Overall, 37 awards recognized maintenance Airmen or groups of maintenance Airmen in categories ranging from Munitions Load Team of the Year to Maintenance Professional of the Year.
Maj. Gen. Stacey Hawkins, Air Combat Command director of logistics, engineering, and force protection, attended the ceremony as a guest speaker. During the event, Hawkins agreed that Moody has a complex and unique mission, and Team Moody’s maintenance community brings an unprecedented level of power to the fight.
“Moody Air Force Base is one of 35 wings that Maj. Gen. Hawkins trains and equips to support the global warfighting effort,” Fitzpatrick said. “Having someone in such high authority being the guest speaker and presenting awards to some of the youngest Airmen, shows them that no matter what the rank, their hard work does not go unnoticed or underappreciated.”
MPOY and other awards ceremonies like it remind Airmen at both the highest ranks, and lowest ranks that what they do matters, and inspires them to continue their excellent work.
“I strive to put the best performance on the table everyday, and seeing it recognized is truly appreciated,” said Airman 1st Class Jacob Guerra, Airmen-level Maintenance Support Professional of the Year winner. “It reminds me to keep chasing the best version of myself, and be the best in and outside of work.”
MPOY winners for 2021 are listed below:
Lance P. Sijan
Junior Enlisted: Tech Sgt. Dustin Walker, 23 MXS
Senior Enlisted: Master Sgt Raymond Shanks, 23 MXS
Junior Officer: 1st Lt Michael Baker, 23 MXG
General Leo Marquez Aircraft Maintenance
Airman: Senior Airman Nicholas Sawicki, 71 RGS
NCO: Tech Sgt. Michael Mirabella, 71 RGS
SNCO: Master Sgt. Jeffrey Tessendorf, 41 RGS
CGO: 1st Lt. Brandon Bartoszek, 23 MXG
General Leo Marquez Munitions and Missile Maintenance
Airman: Senior Airman Austin Engum, 23 MXG
NCO: Tech Sgt. Cedric Abolos, 23 MUNS
SNCO: Master Sgt. Brooks Espy, 23 MUNS
General Lew Allen
SNCO: Senior Master Sgt. Stephen Dugan, 41 RGS
CGO: Capt. Robert Gulla, 71 RGS
FGO: Maj. Reiss Oltman, 75 RGS
CMSgt Thomas N. Barnes Crew Chief of the Year
Tech Sgt. Trevor Krutsch, 41 RGS
Outstanding Armament Award
Technician: Senior Airman Jonathan Mecum, 23 MUNS
Supervisor: Staff Sgt. Christopher Snead, 41 RGS
Manager: Master Sgt. Mark Webber, 41 RGS
Outstanding Munitions Award
Technician: Senior Airman Austin Charvette Walker-Hayes, 23 MUNS
Supervisor: Tech Sgt. Maurice Green, 23 MUNS
Manager: Senior Master Sgt. Anthonio Dais, 23 MUNS
Load Crew of the Year
Staff Sgt. Brannon House, 74 FGS
Airman 1st Class Randal Garcia, 74 FGS
Airman 1st Class Steven Mulonet, 74 FGS
Maintenance Support Professional of the Year
Airman: Senior Airman Sean Carnahan, 74 FGS
NCO: Tech Sgt. Michael Mirabella, 71 RGS
SNCO: Senior Master Sgt. Jerry Donaldson, 23 MXS
CGO: 1st Lt. Amy Schmidt, 41 RGS
Maintenance Professional of the Year
Airman: Senior Airman Benjamin Jones, 74 FGS
NCO: Tech Sgt. Cedric Abolos, 23 MUNS
SNCO: Master Sgt. David Listermann, 75 FGS
CGO: Capt. Daniel Incorvaia, 74 FGS
Analysis of the Year
Airman: Senior Airman Robert Cooper, 23 MXG
NCO: Staff Sgt. Joshua Saldana, 23 MXG
SNCO: Master Sgt. Fitzroy Clyburn, 23 MXG
Scheduler of the Year
Airman: Airman 1st Class Jacob Guerra, 23 MXG
NCO: Tech Sgt. Elizabeth Dionne, 23 MXG
SNCO: Master Sgt. Gino Hutson, 23 MXG
Unit Training Manager of the Year
Staff Sgt. Dequelle Condry, 23 MXG
Maintenance Training Section Chief of the Year
Master Sgt. Joseph Acreman, 23 MXG
