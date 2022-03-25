Moody recognizes maintenance professionals

Members of Team Moody gathered to recognize Airmen for their achievements at the Maintenance Professional of the Year awards banquet at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 25.



MPOY is an annual event that highlights maintenance Airmen’s accomplishments and the impact their daily duties have on the mission.



“The importance of the MPOY is to recognize the nonstop hard work of the maintenance members that keep the aircraft in the air no matter what,'' said Master Sgt. Brandon Fitzpatrick, 23rd Maintenance Squadron production superintendent. “It is a small token of appreciation for the amount of labor that is required to ensure the mission always continues.”



Overall, 37 awards recognized maintenance Airmen or groups of maintenance Airmen in categories ranging from Munitions Load Team of the Year to Maintenance Professional of the Year.



Maj. Gen. Stacey Hawkins, Air Combat Command director of logistics, engineering, and force protection, attended the ceremony as a guest speaker. During the event, Hawkins agreed that Moody has a complex and unique mission, and Team Moody’s maintenance community brings an unprecedented level of power to the fight.



“Moody Air Force Base is one of 35 wings that Maj. Gen. Hawkins trains and equips to support the global warfighting effort,” Fitzpatrick said. “Having someone in such high authority being the guest speaker and presenting awards to some of the youngest Airmen, shows them that no matter what the rank, their hard work does not go unnoticed or underappreciated.”



MPOY and other awards ceremonies like it remind Airmen at both the highest ranks, and lowest ranks that what they do matters, and inspires them to continue their excellent work.



“I strive to put the best performance on the table everyday, and seeing it recognized is truly appreciated,” said Airman 1st Class Jacob Guerra, Airmen-level Maintenance Support Professional of the Year winner. “It reminds me to keep chasing the best version of myself, and be the best in and outside of work.”





MPOY winners for 2021 are listed below:



Lance P. Sijan

Junior Enlisted: Tech Sgt. Dustin Walker, 23 MXS

Senior Enlisted: Master Sgt Raymond Shanks, 23 MXS

Junior Officer: 1st Lt Michael Baker, 23 MXG



General Leo Marquez Aircraft Maintenance

Airman: Senior Airman Nicholas Sawicki, 71 RGS

NCO: Tech Sgt. Michael Mirabella, 71 RGS

SNCO: Master Sgt. Jeffrey Tessendorf, 41 RGS

CGO: 1st Lt. Brandon Bartoszek, 23 MXG



General Leo Marquez Munitions and Missile Maintenance

Airman: Senior Airman Austin Engum, 23 MXG

NCO: Tech Sgt. Cedric Abolos, 23 MUNS

SNCO: Master Sgt. Brooks Espy, 23 MUNS



General Lew Allen

SNCO: Senior Master Sgt. Stephen Dugan, 41 RGS

CGO: Capt. Robert Gulla, 71 RGS

FGO: Maj. Reiss Oltman, 75 RGS



CMSgt Thomas N. Barnes Crew Chief of the Year

Tech Sgt. Trevor Krutsch, 41 RGS



Outstanding Armament Award

Technician: Senior Airman Jonathan Mecum, 23 MUNS

Supervisor: Staff Sgt. Christopher Snead, 41 RGS

Manager: Master Sgt. Mark Webber, 41 RGS



Outstanding Munitions Award

Technician: Senior Airman Austin Charvette Walker-Hayes, 23 MUNS

Supervisor: Tech Sgt. Maurice Green, 23 MUNS

Manager: Senior Master Sgt. Anthonio Dais, 23 MUNS



Load Crew of the Year

Staff Sgt. Brannon House, 74 FGS

Airman 1st Class Randal Garcia, 74 FGS

Airman 1st Class Steven Mulonet, 74 FGS



Maintenance Support Professional of the Year

Airman: Senior Airman Sean Carnahan, 74 FGS

NCO: Tech Sgt. Michael Mirabella, 71 RGS

SNCO: Senior Master Sgt. Jerry Donaldson, 23 MXS

CGO: 1st Lt. Amy Schmidt, 41 RGS



Maintenance Professional of the Year

Airman: Senior Airman Benjamin Jones, 74 FGS

NCO: Tech Sgt. Cedric Abolos, 23 MUNS

SNCO: Master Sgt. David Listermann, 75 FGS

CGO: Capt. Daniel Incorvaia, 74 FGS



Analysis of the Year

Airman: Senior Airman Robert Cooper, 23 MXG

NCO: Staff Sgt. Joshua Saldana, 23 MXG

SNCO: Master Sgt. Fitzroy Clyburn, 23 MXG



Scheduler of the Year

Airman: Airman 1st Class Jacob Guerra, 23 MXG

NCO: Tech Sgt. Elizabeth Dionne, 23 MXG

SNCO: Master Sgt. Gino Hutson, 23 MXG



Unit Training Manager of the Year

Staff Sgt. Dequelle Condry, 23 MXG



Maintenance Training Section Chief of the Year

Master Sgt. Joseph Acreman, 23 MXG

