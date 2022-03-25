Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Moody recognizes maintenance professionals

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2022

    Story by Senior Airman Thomas Johns 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    Members of Team Moody gathered to recognize Airmen for their achievements at the Maintenance Professional of the Year awards banquet at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 25.

    MPOY is an annual event that highlights maintenance Airmen’s accomplishments and the impact their daily duties have on the mission.

    “The importance of the MPOY is to recognize the nonstop hard work of the maintenance members that keep the aircraft in the air no matter what,'' said Master Sgt. Brandon Fitzpatrick, 23rd Maintenance Squadron production superintendent. “It is a small token of appreciation for the amount of labor that is required to ensure the mission always continues.”

    Overall, 37 awards recognized maintenance Airmen or groups of maintenance Airmen in categories ranging from Munitions Load Team of the Year to Maintenance Professional of the Year.

    Maj. Gen. Stacey Hawkins, Air Combat Command director of logistics, engineering, and force protection, attended the ceremony as a guest speaker. During the event, Hawkins agreed that Moody has a complex and unique mission, and Team Moody’s maintenance community brings an unprecedented level of power to the fight.

    “Moody Air Force Base is one of 35 wings that Maj. Gen. Hawkins trains and equips to support the global warfighting effort,” Fitzpatrick said. “Having someone in such high authority being the guest speaker and presenting awards to some of the youngest Airmen, shows them that no matter what the rank, their hard work does not go unnoticed or underappreciated.”

    MPOY and other awards ceremonies like it remind Airmen at both the highest ranks, and lowest ranks that what they do matters, and inspires them to continue their excellent work.

    “I strive to put the best performance on the table everyday, and seeing it recognized is truly appreciated,” said Airman 1st Class Jacob Guerra, Airmen-level Maintenance Support Professional of the Year winner. “It reminds me to keep chasing the best version of myself, and be the best in and outside of work.”


    MPOY winners for 2021 are listed below:

    Lance P. Sijan
    Junior Enlisted: Tech Sgt. Dustin Walker, 23 MXS
    Senior Enlisted: Master Sgt Raymond Shanks, 23 MXS
    Junior Officer: 1st Lt Michael Baker, 23 MXG

    General Leo Marquez Aircraft Maintenance
    Airman: Senior Airman Nicholas Sawicki, 71 RGS
    NCO: Tech Sgt. Michael Mirabella, 71 RGS
    SNCO: Master Sgt. Jeffrey Tessendorf, 41 RGS
    CGO: 1st Lt. Brandon Bartoszek, 23 MXG

    General Leo Marquez Munitions and Missile Maintenance
    Airman: Senior Airman Austin Engum, 23 MXG
    NCO: Tech Sgt. Cedric Abolos, 23 MUNS
    SNCO: Master Sgt. Brooks Espy, 23 MUNS

    General Lew Allen
    SNCO: Senior Master Sgt. Stephen Dugan, 41 RGS
    CGO: Capt. Robert Gulla, 71 RGS
    FGO: Maj. Reiss Oltman, 75 RGS

    CMSgt Thomas N. Barnes Crew Chief of the Year
    Tech Sgt. Trevor Krutsch, 41 RGS

    Outstanding Armament Award
    Technician: Senior Airman Jonathan Mecum, 23 MUNS
    Supervisor: Staff Sgt. Christopher Snead, 41 RGS
    Manager: Master Sgt. Mark Webber, 41 RGS

    Outstanding Munitions Award
    Technician: Senior Airman Austin Charvette Walker-Hayes, 23 MUNS
    Supervisor: Tech Sgt. Maurice Green, 23 MUNS
    Manager: Senior Master Sgt. Anthonio Dais, 23 MUNS

    Load Crew of the Year
    Staff Sgt. Brannon House, 74 FGS
    Airman 1st Class Randal Garcia, 74 FGS
    Airman 1st Class Steven Mulonet, 74 FGS

    Maintenance Support Professional of the Year
    Airman: Senior Airman Sean Carnahan, 74 FGS
    NCO: Tech Sgt. Michael Mirabella, 71 RGS
    SNCO: Senior Master Sgt. Jerry Donaldson, 23 MXS
    CGO: 1st Lt. Amy Schmidt, 41 RGS

    Maintenance Professional of the Year
    Airman: Senior Airman Benjamin Jones, 74 FGS
    NCO: Tech Sgt. Cedric Abolos, 23 MUNS
    SNCO: Master Sgt. David Listermann, 75 FGS
    CGO: Capt. Daniel Incorvaia, 74 FGS

    Analysis of the Year
    Airman: Senior Airman Robert Cooper, 23 MXG
    NCO: Staff Sgt. Joshua Saldana, 23 MXG
    SNCO: Master Sgt. Fitzroy Clyburn, 23 MXG

    Scheduler of the Year
    Airman: Airman 1st Class Jacob Guerra, 23 MXG
    NCO: Tech Sgt. Elizabeth Dionne, 23 MXG
    SNCO: Master Sgt. Gino Hutson, 23 MXG

    Unit Training Manager of the Year
    Staff Sgt. Dequelle Condry, 23 MXG

    Maintenance Training Section Chief of the Year
    Master Sgt. Joseph Acreman, 23 MXG

