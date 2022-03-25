Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Moody recognizes maintenance professionals [Image 2 of 3]

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Thomas Johns 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    A stylized GAU-8 Avenger 30mm gatling gun rests in front of the presentation stage during the Maintenance Professional of the Year awards banquet at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 25, 2022. Maintenance Airmen maintain, arm, and ensure readiness for U.S. Air Force aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Johns)

    Date Taken: 03.25.2022
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Moody recognizes maintenance professionals [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Thomas Johns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Awards
    Maintenance Professional of the Year
    MOPY

