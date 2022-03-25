A stylized GAU-8 Avenger 30mm gatling gun rests in front of the presentation stage during the Maintenance Professional of the Year awards banquet at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 25, 2022. Maintenance Airmen maintain, arm, and ensure readiness for U.S. Air Force aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Johns)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.25.2022 Date Posted: 03.31.2022 14:54 Photo ID: 7118600 VIRIN: 220325-F-GE908-1002 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 2.01 MB Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Moody recognizes maintenance professionals [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Thomas Johns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.