Moody recognizes maintenance professionals

Trophies are displayed and will be awarded at the Maintenance Professional of the Year awards banquet at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 25, 2022. MPOY is a yearly event that recognizes the achievements of airmen from multiple maintenance career fields with awards in various categories. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Johns)

