    Moody recognizes maintenance professionals [Image 1 of 3]

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Thomas Johns 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    Trophies are displayed and will be awarded at the Maintenance Professional of the Year awards banquet at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 25, 2022. MPOY is a yearly event that recognizes the achievements of airmen from multiple maintenance career fields with awards in various categories. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Johns)

    Date Taken: 03.25.2022
    Date Posted: 03.31.2022 14:54
    Photo ID: 7118599
    VIRIN: 220325-F-GE908-1001
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 3.36 MB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    Awards
    Maintenance Professional of the Year
    MPOY

