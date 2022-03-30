Helpful Donors

U.S. Navy HN Mae A. Senin, a corpsman with the Armed Service Blood Program (ASBP) at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Portsmouth, draws blood from Lenard R. Hayford, a force deployment officer with Plans Policies and Operations South, at Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads, Virginia, March 30, 2022. The ASBP hosted a blood drive for the Marines and civilian contractors at Fleet Marine Force, Atlantic, Marine Forces Command, Marine Forces Northern Command who wished to donate to those in need. ASBP collects donations to provide blood to service members, veterans and their families. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jack Chen)

