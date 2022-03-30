Helpful Donors

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Andrew S. Wade, a data systems administrator with 2nd Network Battalion, Hampton Roads Department, gets his blood drawn by U.S. Navy HN Mae A. Senin, a corpsman with the Armed Service Blood Program (ASBP), Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Portsmouth, at Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads, Virginia, March 30, 2022. The ASBP hosted a blood drive at Fleet Marine Force, Atlantic, Marine Forces Command, Marine Forces Northern Command to allow Marines and civilian contractors who wished to donate to those in need. ASBP collects donations to provide blood to service members, veterans and their families. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jack Chen)

