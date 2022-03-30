U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Magdalene M. Dieter, a Marine Air-Ground Task Force Planning Specialist with Plans Policies and Operations South, tests for blood pressure and temperature at Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads, Virginia, March 30, 2022. The ASBP arranged a blood drive for the Marines and civilian contractors at Fleet Marine Force, Atlantic, Marine Forces Command, Marine Forces Northern Command who wished to donate to those in need. ASBP collects donations to provide blood to service members, veterans and their families. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jack Chen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.30.2022 Date Posted: 03.31.2022 08:45 Photo ID: 7117831 VIRIN: 220330-M-GL991-0004 Resolution: 5009x3339 Size: 2.15 MB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Helpful Donors [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Jack Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.