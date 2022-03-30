Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Helpful Donors [Image 4 of 6]

    Helpful Donors

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jack Chen 

    Fleet Marine Force Atlantic, Marine Forces Command, Marine Forces Northern Command

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Magdalene M. Dieter, a Marine Air-Ground Task Force Planning Specialist with Plans Policies and Operations South, tests for blood pressure and temperature at Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads, Virginia, March 30, 2022. The ASBP arranged a blood drive for the Marines and civilian contractors at Fleet Marine Force, Atlantic, Marine Forces Command, Marine Forces Northern Command who wished to donate to those in need. ASBP collects donations to provide blood to service members, veterans and their families. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jack Chen)

    Blood Drive
    ASBP
    MARFORCOM
    MARFORNORTH
    NMRTC
    FMFLANT

