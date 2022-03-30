Marines Give Back

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. James J. Wissminn, an infantry officer and future operations planner with Fleet Marine Force, Atlantic (FMFLANT), Marine Forces Command (MARFORCOM), Marine Forces Northern Command (MARFOR NORTHCOM) donates blood at Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads, Virginia, March 30, 2022. The Armed Services Blood Program (ASBP) hosted a quarterly blood drive at FMFLANT, MARFORCOM, MARFOR NORTHCOM to create an accessible opportunity for U.S. Marines to donate. The ASBP is the official military provider of blood to service members, veterans and military families. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Angel Alvarado)

