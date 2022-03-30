Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines Give Back [Image 1 of 4]

    Marines Give Back

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Angel Alvarado 

    Fleet Marine Force Atlantic, Marine Forces Command, Marine Forces Northern Command

    U.S. Navy HN Mae A. Senin, a corpsman with the Armed Services Blood Program (ASBP) at Navy Medical Readiness Training Command Portsmouth prepares for a blood drive at Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads, Virginia, March 30, 2022. The ASBP hosted a quarterly blood drive at Fleet Marine Force, Atlantic, Marine Forces Command, Marine Forces Northern Command to create an accessible opportunity for U.S. Marines to donate. The ASBP is the official military provider of blood to service members, veterans and military families. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Angel Alvarado)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2022
    Date Posted: 03.31.2022 08:45
    Photo ID: 7117823
    VIRIN: 220330-M-AR474-1010
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 3.36 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines Give Back [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Angel Alvarado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Donate
    Blood Drive
    ASBP
    MARFORCOM
    FMFLANT
    MARFOR NORTHCOM

