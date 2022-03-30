U.S. Navy HN Rachel McKie, a corpsman with the Armed Services Blood Program (ASBP) at Navy Medical Readiness Training Command Portsmouth, prepares for a blood drive at Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads, Virginia, March 30, 2022. The ASBP hosted a quarterly blood drive at Fleet Marine Force, Atlantic, Marine Forces Command, Marine Forces Northern Command to create an accessible opportunity for U.S. Marines to donate. The ASBP is the official military provider of blood to service members, veterans and military families. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Angel Alvarado)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.30.2022 Date Posted: 03.31.2022 08:45 Photo ID: 7117824 VIRIN: 220330-M-AR474-1024 Resolution: 5703x3802 Size: 1.68 MB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marines Give Back [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Angel Alvarado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.