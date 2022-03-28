Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Travis AFB Airmen perform a MSTT mission from Australia to Japan

    Travis AFB Airmen perform a MSTT mission from Australia to Japan

    JAPAN

    03.28.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen push a Medium Tactical Vehicle Replacement off a C-5M Super Galaxy at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, March 28, 2022. The C-5M transported Marine Corps equipment from Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, NT, Australia, to Kadena AB as part of the Major Command Service Tail Trainer program. The program, managed by Air Mobility Command, allots monthly flight hours to the C-5M specifically for training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Travis AFB Airmen perform a MSTT mission from Australia to Japan, by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

