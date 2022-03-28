Travis AFB Airmen perform a MSTT mission from Australia to Japan

U.S. Airmen push a Medium Tactical Vehicle Replacement off a C-5M Super Galaxy at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, March 28, 2022. The C-5M transported Marine Corps equipment from Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, NT, Australia, to Kadena AB as part of the Major Command Service Tail Trainer program. The program, managed by Air Mobility Command, allots monthly flight hours to the C-5M specifically for training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

