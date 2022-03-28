Travis AFB Airmen perform a MSTT mission from Australia to Japan

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tyler Proux, 22nd Airlift Squadron loadmaster, uses a winch to offload a Medium Tactical Vehicle Replacement from a C-5M Super Galaxy at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, March 28, 2022. The C-5M transported Marine Corps equipment as part of the Major Command Service Tail Trainer program. The program, managed by Air Mobility Command, allots monthly flight hours to the C-5M specifically for training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

