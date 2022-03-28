U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tyler Proux, 22nd Airlift Squadron loadmaster, uses a winch to offload a Medium Tactical Vehicle Replacement from a C-5M Super Galaxy at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, March 28, 2022. The C-5M transported Marine Corps equipment as part of the Major Command Service Tail Trainer program. The program, managed by Air Mobility Command, allots monthly flight hours to the C-5M specifically for training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2022 02:40
|Photo ID:
|7117556
|VIRIN:
|220328-F-DU706-060
|Resolution:
|4429x2950
|Size:
|3.26 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Travis AFB Airmen perform a MSTT mission from Australia to Japan [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
