Travis AFB Airmen perform a MSTT mission from Australia to Japan

A U.S Marine with Marine Rotational Force-Darwin 22 marshals a Medium Tactical Vehicle Replacement onto a C-5M Super Galaxy during a transfer of equipment at Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, NT, Australia, March 27, 2022. The C-5M transported Marine Corps equipment from RAAF Base Darwin to Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, as part of the Major Command Service Tail Trainer program. The program, managed by Air Mobility Command, allots monthly flight hours to the C-5M specifically for training. The MRF-D 22 initiative ensures that equipment is operational to maintain a credible crisis and contingency-ready force that contributes to a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

