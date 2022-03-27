Travis AFB Airmen perform a MSTT mission from Australia to Japan

U.S. Marines with the Marine Rotational Force-Darwin 22 and Airmen from Travis Air Force Base load a Medium Tactical Vehicle Replacement onto a C-5M Super Galaxy during a transfer of equipment at Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, NT, Australia, March 27, 2022. The C-5M transported Marine Corps equipment from RAAF Base Darwin to Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan. The MRF-D 22 initiative ensures that equipment is operational to maintain a credible crisis and contingency-ready force that contributes to a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

