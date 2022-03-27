Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Travis AFB Airmen perform a MSTT mission from Australia to Japan [Image 2 of 8]

    Travis AFB Airmen perform a MSTT mission from Australia to Japan

    AUSTRALIA

    03.27.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Marines with the Marine Rotational Force-Darwin 22 and Airmen from Travis Air Force Base load a Medium Tactical Vehicle Replacement onto a C-5M Super Galaxy during a transfer of equipment at Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, NT, Australia, March 27, 2022. The C-5M transported Marine Corps equipment from RAAF Base Darwin to Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan. The MRF-D 22 initiative ensures that equipment is operational to maintain a credible crisis and contingency-ready force that contributes to a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

    Airmen
    Kadena
    Australia
    Travis
    RAAF
    22nd AS

