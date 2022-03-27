Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Two Veterans, One Great Generation [Image 3 of 3]

    Two Veterans, One Great Generation

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. John Carkeet IV 

    204th Public Affairs Detachment

    Army (retired) 1LT Daniel Keele (left) and Army Lt. Col. (retired) William "Bill" Armstrong (right) prepare to take their seats in the VIP section to watch the Blue Angels perform during the Tampa Bay Airfest at MacDill Air Force Base, Tampa, March 27, 2022. Both men served in World War II. Keele, who served as a pilot, navigator and bombardier for the U.S. Army Air Corps from 1943 to 1946, was one of only five Tuskegee Airmen to receive a triple airman rating. Earlier that day, Armstrong was presented an award by Lt. Col. Michael D. Norton, commander, U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion Tampa, to honor Armstrong's 100th birthday and 27 years of military service. Armstrong enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps in March 1941 as an aircraft airframe and engine mechanic. After earning his commission in 1943, Armstrong served in New Guinea and the Philippines and was promoted to captain at the end of World War II. Six years later, Armstrong mobilized to near ChunChon, a combat zone in Korea, where he served as an adjutant for the Army Corps during the Korean War. From 1952 to 1964, Armstrong's Army encompassed the globe with assignments to Japan, Germany, and Paraguay. Armstrong career concluded at the Pentagon in 1968, where he served as a staff officer for the Deputy Chief of Staff of Operations for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. John L. Carkeet IV, 75th Innovation Command)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2022
    Date Posted: 03.30.2022 22:52
    Photo ID: 7117448
    VIRIN: 220327-A-DB402-903
    Resolution: 1737x2048
    Size: 1.55 MB
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Two Veterans, One Great Generation [Image 3 of 3], by SSG John Carkeet IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A Century of Service
    A Veteran and His Family
    Two Veterans, One Great Generation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    officer

    veteran

    birthday

    March

    Tuskegee Airmen

    World War II Veteran

    enlisted

    MacDill Air Force Base

    retention

    Korean War

    MacDill AFB

    Florida

    VIP

    family

    Army Reserve

    military

    World War II

    Army

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

    Tampa

    recruiting

    combat veteran

    navigator

    Second World War

    100th birthday

    Korean War Veteran

    Army marketing

    Tampa Bay Airfest

    bombardier

    2022

    Army brand

    Army Village

    TAGS

    veteran
    birthday
    Tuskegee Airman
    Tampa Bay Air Fest

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT