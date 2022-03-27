A Century of Service

Army Lt. Col. Michael D. Norton, commander, U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion Tampa, presents an award to Army Lt. Col. (retired) William "Bill" Armstrong March 27, 2022, during the Tampa Bay Airfest at MacDill Air Force Base, Tampa. The battalion - and by extension the U.S. Army - presented the award to honor Armstrong's 100th birthday and 27 years of military service. Armstrong enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps in March 1941 as an aircraft airframe and engine mechanic. After earning his commission in 1943, Armstrong served in New Guinea and the Philippines and was promoted to captain at the end of World War II. Six years later, Armstrong mobilized to near ChunChon, a combat zone in Korea, where he served as an adjutant for the Army Corps during the Korean War. From 1952 to 1964, Armstrong's Army encompassed the globe with assignments to Japan, Germany, and Paraguay. Armstrong career concluded at the Pentagon in 1968, where he served as a staff officer for the Deputy Chief of Staff of Operations for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. John L. Carkeet IV, 75th Innovation Command)

