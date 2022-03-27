Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A Century of Service [Image 1 of 3]

    A Century of Service

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. John Carkeet IV 

    204th Public Affairs Detachment

    Army Lt. Col. Michael D. Norton, commander, U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion Tampa, presents an award to Army Lt. Col. (retired) William "Bill" Armstrong March 27, 2022, during the Tampa Bay Airfest at MacDill Air Force Base, Tampa. The battalion - and by extension the U.S. Army - presented the award to honor Armstrong's 100th birthday and 27 years of military service. Armstrong enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps in March 1941 as an aircraft airframe and engine mechanic. After earning his commission in 1943, Armstrong served in New Guinea and the Philippines and was promoted to captain at the end of World War II. Six years later, Armstrong mobilized to near ChunChon, a combat zone in Korea, where he served as an adjutant for the Army Corps during the Korean War. From 1952 to 1964, Armstrong's Army encompassed the globe with assignments to Japan, Germany, and Paraguay. Armstrong career concluded at the Pentagon in 1968, where he served as a staff officer for the Deputy Chief of Staff of Operations for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. John L. Carkeet IV, 75th Innovation Command)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2022
    Date Posted: 03.30.2022 22:52
    Photo ID: 7117446
    VIRIN: 220327-A-DB402-901
    Resolution: 2048x1394
    Size: 1.09 MB
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Century of Service [Image 3 of 3], by SSG John Carkeet IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A Century of Service
    A Veteran and His Family
    Two Veterans, One Great Generation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    birthday

    Award Ceremony

    March

    MacDill Air Force Base

    Korean War

    MacDill AFB

    Florida

    veterans

    Army Reserve

    military

    World War II

    Army

    Tampa

    U.S. Army Recruiting Command

    100th birthday

    Army marketing

    Tampa Bay Airfest

    2022

    Army brand

    U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion - Tampa

    TAGS

    retention
    budget
    Army Reserve
    recruiting
    Tampa Bay Air Fest
    Army Village

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT