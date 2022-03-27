Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Veteran and His Family [Image 2 of 3]

    A Veteran and His Family

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. John Carkeet IV 

    204th Public Affairs Detachment

    Family members gather around Army Lt. Col. (retired) William "Bill" Armstrong (right, seated) March 27, 2022, during the Tampa Bay Airfest at MacDill Air Force Base, Tampa. Armstrong was presented an award by Lt. Col. Michael D. Norton, commander, U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion Tampa, to honor Armstrong's 100th birthday and 27 years of military service. Armstrong enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps in March 1941 as an aircraft airframe and engine mechanic. After earning his commission in 1943, Armstrong served in New Guinea and the Philippines and was promoted to captain at the end of World War II. Six years later, Armstrong mobilized to near ChunChon, a combat zone in Korea, where he served as an adjutant for the Army Corps during the Korean War. From 1952 to 1964, Armstrong's Army encompassed the globe with assignments to Japan, Germany, and Paraguay. Armstrong career concluded at the Pentagon in 1968, where he served as a staff officer for the Deputy Chief of Staff of Operations for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. John L. Carkeet IV, 75th Innovation Command)

    This work, A Veteran and His Family [Image 3 of 3], by SSG John Carkeet IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

