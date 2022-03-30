Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sergeants School 4-22 [Image 4 of 5]

    Sergeants School 4-22

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Chandler Stacy 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    U.S. Marines with Sergeants School 4-22, conduct squad pushups during the Sergeants School Director’s Cup, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, March 30, 2022. The Director’s Cup is a squad competition conducted the day prior to graduation in order to boost morale, promote team building and reinforce esprit de corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Chandler Stacy)

    Date Taken: 03.30.2022
    Date Posted: 03.30.2022 21:51
    Photo ID: 7117434
    VIRIN: 220330-M-IO954-1116
    Resolution: 5456x3499
    Size: 4.51 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sergeants School 4-22 [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Chandler Stacy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    Sergeants
    Competition
    Marines
    Squad push-ups

