U.S. Marines with Sergeants School 4-22, observe a demonstration during the Sergeants School Director’s Cup, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, March 30, 2022. The Director’s Cup is a squad competition conducted the day prior to graduation in order to boost morale, promote team building and reinforce esprit de corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Chandler Stacy)

Date Taken: 03.30.2022 Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US