U.S. Marines with Sergeants School 4-22, conduct an exercise during the Sergeants School Director’s Cup, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, March 30, 2022. The Director’s Cup is a squad competition conducted the day prior to graduation in order to boost morale, promote team building and reinforce esprit de corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Chandler Stacy)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2022 21:51
|Photo ID:
|7117433
|VIRIN:
|220330-M-I0954-1065
|Resolution:
|6148x4099
|Size:
|5.19 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sergeants School 4-22 [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Chandler Stacy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT